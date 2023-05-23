Presidency Releases List of Buhari’s Key Achievements in Eight Years – THISDAYLIVE

•Says FG embarked on most ambitious infrastructure programme since 1960

•Discloses Air force acquired 38 aircraft, Navy 400 new platforms, 20,000 policemen recruited

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The presidency through the Presidential Communications Team(PCT) has released a list of President Muhammadu Buhari’s major achievements in key sectors , including on security and justice, the economy, power, housing, infrastructure, among others.

In a 119-page publication, the presidency stressed that on security, 38 brand new aircraft have been procured for the Air Force since Buhari took over in 2015 as well as 10 super Mushshak, five MI-35 helicopters and two bell helicopters.

In addition, it stated that the Air force now has in its kitty 12 A-29 Tucano, four Agusta, three JF-17 Thunder and is expecting another 12 new attack helicopters and 24 M-346 fighter attack aircraft.

“For the first time in history, the NAF has , under president Muhammadu…