Seun Kuti’s Intergenerational Slap – THISDAYLIVE

THE ALTERNATIVE

By Reno Omokri

When Seun Kuti slapped the unnamed policeman in the incident that has now become a cause célèbre, he was not just slapping him as a lone individual. In a mystical way, that would be very hard for me to explain here, he was unleashing an intergenerational slap, and the instrument of the slap was the hand of Seun, but the inspiration for the strike, and the force which powered it, was that of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, and Beko Ransome-Kuti.

It is just like hitting a rock. A mother kept hitting it, and it would not break. Then she died, and her son kept hitting it. Then he also died. Then his brother kept hitting it. Then he likewise went the way of all humanity. And then their progeny hit it once, and it cracked.

Just like the question the Sadducees asked Yeshua, our Lord and Saviour about the seven brothers who all had one wife after dying one after the other. “At the resurrection, whose wife…