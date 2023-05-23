To Mark End of Tenure, Buhari Reviews Naval Fleet, Says Recapitalisation Drive Key to National Prosperity – THISDAYLIVE

•Charges navy to translate actual capability to dominate Nigeria’s maritime environment

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos



President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, said the intensive fleet recapitalisation drive his administration embarked on was a key driver in the quest for national prosperity.

Buhari made the disclosure at the end of the 2023 Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) held in his honour by the Nigerian Navy to mark the end of his administration.

With the theme: “Fleet Readiness for National Prosperity,” the navy assembled 16 warships and three AW Agusta helicopter, including Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) KADA, NNS IBENO and AW 140 Agusta helicopter for commissioning by the president.

In his speech, Buhari said: “There is an inextricable link between maritime security and economic prosperity given that the maritime environment serves both as a store house of resources as well as medium for maritime…