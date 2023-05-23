With Dangote Refinery, Nigeria Would Have Excess Refined Petroleum for Export – THISDAYLIVE

•Optimistic Tinubu will sustain improved economic, business environment

•Emefiele: Dangote has repaid 70% of loan used in constructing facility

•Says refinery will save Nigeria $30bn forex, additional $10bn inflows

•Without CBN governor this project wouldn’t have seen the light of day, Aliko declares

•Massive ovation for Africa’s Richest Man

•Dangote: first product from refinery to hit market end of July

•Vows to satisfy Nigeria’s demand for all petroleum products this year

•Mele Kyari pledges NNPC’s support for domestic refinery projects

•Sanwo-Olu praises Buhari, Tinubu, Dangote

•Obi: it’s another milestone towards New Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe and Peter Uzoho in Lagos



History was made yesterday as President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the first indigenous refinery in Nigeria, the $18.5 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery, in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. Owner of the…