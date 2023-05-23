Zubairu, AFC Boss, Explains How World Misunderstands African Market – THISDAYLIVE

•Insists continent has huge untapped market

•Seeks shift from export of raw materials to value addition

•Declares Chinese, Asians are only people looking at African market

Obinna Chima with agency report

President of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Samaila Zubairu, has pointed out that one of the challenges that the African market faces presently is that global investors do not have a clear knowledge of it and so misunderstand the depth of its opportunities.

Zubairu pointed out that the continent required urgent investment in infrastructure, which he estimated to be between $130 billion and $170 billion.

The AFC boss spoke in an interview on Politico, a German-owned political newspaper company based in the United States.

Responding to a question on the biggest misconceptions about the investment readiness of African countries, Zubairu said, “The first one is this risk perception of Africa and the ‘prejudice risk premium’…