28 Years After Pulling Out, NNPC Resumes Crude Oil Drilling Campaign in Chad Basin – THISDAYLIVE

•Buhari, Kyari , Komolafe, others upbeat about hitting oil soon

•943m barrels initial yield expected

Deji Elumoye and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) formally resumed its drilling campaign in the Chad Basin, Borno State, yesterday, almost three decades after it withdrew from the site due to the discovery at the time that the oil find was not in commercial quantity.

NNPC assured that it had now taken a wholesale review of the likelihood of finding more reserves in the frontier basins in the country, which led to the discovery of oil recently in the Kolmani River, straddling Gombe and Bauchi states.

Speaking during the flag-off of the Wadi-B drilling campaign ceremony, which took place at the site in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, President Muhammadu Buhari assured that the whole essence of the search for oil in the north was to grow the country’s reserves, which currently stands at 37…