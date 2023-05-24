63 Members-elect Endorse Abass, Kalu – THISDAYLIVE

*Urge other aspirants to step down

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, and 62 members-elect from the opposition parties have endorsed the All Progressive Congress, APC consensus candidates, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Ugochinyere who’s the member-elect representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency, made this known at a live press conference in Abuja, Wednesday.

He called on other candidates in the race who were banking on opposition votes to stage a rebellion against the Tajudeen Abbas/ Benjamin Kalu ticket to withdraw from the race as the opposition votes they were banking on would no longer be available for them.

While describing Abass and Kalu as men of integrity, and competence to preside the affairs of the tenth House of Representatives, Ugochinyere said it is time for national…