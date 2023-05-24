8 Years of Tambuwal – THISDAYLIVE

By Tadaferua Ujorha

Between 2018 and January this year I visited Sokoto state a number of times, to examine the impact of various government projects on the population, in order to produce a number of reports. One thing that struck me was the quality of thinking behind the projects and initiatives in various sectors, which aimed at a major turnaround for the public good, using modern scientific and technological initiatives. These sectors include livestock, Islamic/Qur’anic schools, Finance, Health, stipends for the poor and support for widows etc.

Now that the incumbent is concluding his second term and moving to the National Assembly, this looks like the right time to highlight the modernizing and reforming energy that guided his tenure, a foundation which his successor will most likely build upon. It is clear that more would have been achieved, but for the rising incidents of insecurity across the state.

Cattle Breeding Project

In 2018, I was at…