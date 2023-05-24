AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State – THISDAYLIVE

Rafiu Ajakaye

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State and new chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), looks many ways like the iconic US President Harry Truman: strategic, humble, foresighted and exceptionally deeper than his critics may admit, and not flippant or garrulous by any stretch. He is a man of consensus who believes in the unity of Nigeria and its people.

AbdulRazaq has maintained a fairly low media profile that many say is at variance with his vast network of friends and protégés within the elite circle of Nigeria, a huge popularity among Kwarans at home and in diaspora anchored on the successes of his first term across many sectors, and his pedigree as the scion of one of Nigeria’s earliest and most decorated lawyers of all time: the late AGF Abdulrazaq, SAN, life bencher, and first lawyer in northern Nigeria.

His phenomenal listening skills, sense of history, willingness to emulate great strides from anywhere and…