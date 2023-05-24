AbdulRazaq is New Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum – THISDAYLIVE

*Seyi Makinde named vice chairman

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has emerged as the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has been named the vice chairman of the governors’ forum.

He emerged by consensus at a closed-door meeting of the governors held in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The Kwara State Governor succeeds the outgoing Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who has been acting as the Chairman of NGF since last year.

This was contained in a statement signed this morning by Gov Tambuwal.

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, was the substantive Chairman of the NGF until his second term in office as governor ended last year.

Tambuwal, who was Fayemi’s deputy was named as the acting Chairman of the Forum.

The NGF is an umbrella body for all the 36 states governors in the country.