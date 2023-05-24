After Valedictory FEC Meeting, Buhari Directs Ministers to Return to Work – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed members of his cabinet to continue to work till the administration winds down on May 29.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this to newsmen Wednesday after the valedictory meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), described as untrue reports circulating in the social media that FEC has been dissolved by President Buhari.

Rather, he said, the President gave the Ministers to go back to their positions and function till the end of the present administration.

His words: “The news that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved is not correct. We’ve been directed by the President that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the Federal Executive Council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive”.