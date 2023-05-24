Akpabio, Barau Intensify Consultation – THISDAYLIVE

The uproar associated with the zoning arrangements released by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress for the presiding officers positions of the 10th National Assembly has put the anointed candidates on their toes as they now go after the opposition political parties for support. Sunday Aborisade reports

Aspirants for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly who had been anointed by the ruling All Progressives Congress and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are not taking the backing of their leaders for granted.

Rather they have been going from one area to another looking for support both within and outside their political party.

The anointed aspirants had travelled to most parts of the country to meet with governors, top traditional rulers, religious leaders and other critical stakeholders in the country.

Last Tuesday, the anointed aspirant for the position of the 10th Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio, met with the…