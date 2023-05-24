Corruption Fights Back! – THISDAYLIVE

PERSPECTIVE

By Stanley Ukaegwu



The greatest trouble with history is that it casts stubborn, hard shadows! George Santayana, Spanish- American Philosopher and Writer, once noticed this when he said: “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.’ This is profound. It is also prophetic. In its modern parallelism, it bears direct congruence to what is playing out in the public space against the spirited efforts of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and its Chair, Abdulrasheed Bawa to tear apart the hydra headed monster of corruption in our midst.

Bello Matawalle, embattled Zamfara State governor is acting out a script. It is an old script. Faced with a corruption overload of N70billion and the attendant investigation of the sleaze by the Commission, he is crying blue murder and splashing mud on the EFCC and its leadership. This is expected and the public need not lose any sIeep over it. It…