Democratic Successes in Lagos Must be Sustained  to Avoid Retrogression, Sanwo-Olu Advised – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

A former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje yesterday warned the political leaders in Lagos state to ensure that the democratic space in the state does not get clogged in order to avoid a regression into oligarchy.

Agbaje, a professor of Political Science told Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team “to elevate ideas in its governance infrastructure and superstructure. And that is the way it should be.”

The university don gave the remarks during a lecture as part of programmes lined up for the inauguration of the second term in office of Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

The lecture titled, ‘The Making of a Beacon: Lagos and the Consolidation of a Democracy that Works for all.”

The lecturer noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu, in line with precedent, had carefully crafted a knowledge-based, inclusive pathway to renewal and consolidation, adding Lagos had been blessed by a happy…