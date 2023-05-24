Edidem Otu V is Obong of Calabar, Say Efik Kingmakers – THISDAYLIVE

. Distance themelves from Ani

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Kingmakers of the Efik Kingdom have declared that Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V remains the Obong aof Clabar, and grand patriarch of the Efik people, as they distanced themselves from the purported proclamation of Etubom Anthony Ani as the Obong of Calabar-elect.

The kingmakers operating on the platform of the Etubom Traditional Council issued a press statement yesterday condemning the activities of those that have been busy attempting to subvert the will of the Efik people who only recently reelected and installed Edidem Otu as Oblong of Calabar pursuant to a recent judgement of the Supreme Court.

The press statement signed and issued by the Chairman Etuboms Traditional Council, HRH, Etubom Bassey O. B. Duke, described those behind the alleged proclamation of Ani as impersonators.

