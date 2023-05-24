FG Tasks NBS to Beam Searchlight on Equipment Leasing Activities – THISDAYLIVE

*Sector contributes N14.3tn to GDP in 10 years

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has

tasked the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to report on the activities of equipment leasing segment of the economy throughout the country, as part of its functions.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed made the call while inaugurating the Board of the Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (ELRA) in Abuja.

The minister said the establishment of the authority which is in consonance with Section 8 of the Equipment Leasing Act, 2015 presented a great opportunity for the government to generate more revenue for the nation.

She observed that the establishment of the authority would assist the government to expand the provision of infrastructure and equipment to the critical sectors of the economy for rapid industrialisation and economic development.

Ahmed charged members of the ELRA Board not only…