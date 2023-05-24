Fudge Leads Biden’s Delegation to Presidential Inauguration – THISDAYLIVE

•Blair visits Tinubu, pledges support for his administration

Michael Olugbode and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Marcia L. Fudge, has been selected by President Joe Biden, Jr. to lead the United States delegation to the inauguration of Nigeria’s 16th President, Bola Tinubu, holding on May 29.

A White House press statement on Monday announced the US presidential delegation to attend the inauguration of the president-elect and the vice president-elect, Tinubu, and Senator Kashim Shettima, respectively.

Relatedly, former British Prime Minister, Sir Tony Blair, expressed his readiness to support the Tinubu administration to succeed, during a visit to the president-elect.

According to a statement by the White House, Fudge would lead members of the delegation, among whom are Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja; the Honourable Sydney…