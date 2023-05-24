Gbajabiamila, Obaseki Congratulate Dangote on New Refinery – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, have congratulated Africa’s foremost businessman, Aliko Dangote, on the inauguration of his 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery.

According to Obaseki, the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical plant, the world’s largest single train refinery, opens a new vista of opportunity for the country’s economy. He noted that the country could save over $3 billion annually from the importation of petroleum products.

Speaking to journalists at the inauguration of the refinery, Obaseki described the plant as a game changer for Nigeria. He hailed the genius, dexterity and inimitable entrepreneurial spirit of Dangote.

Obaseki said, “Beyond the commissioning, the fact that we have finally got to the position where we can begin to refine products, particularly petrol and diesel locally, is a…