Like Senate, House Passes Independent Candidacy Bill, Transmits to Buhari for Assent – THISDAYLIVE

•Urges Jigawa, four other Houses of Assembly to forward resolutions on bills

•Urges tertiary institutions to integrate Nigerian students returned from Sudan

•Opposes motion seeking to stop UK from banning Nigerian emigrants from emigrating with their families

Udora Orizu in Abuja

In concurrence with the Senate, the House of Representatives, at plenary yesterday, passed a bill seeking to provide for independent candidacy in presidential, governorship, national and state assembly, as well as local government elections.

The lawmakers subsequently asked the Clerk of the National Assembly to transmit the bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent in line with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

The proposed legislation on independent candidacy was the constitution alteration bill No. 58.

The green chamber urged the Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, and Taraba states Houses of Assembly that were yet to forward their resolutions on the…