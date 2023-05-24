Minister of State Designation is Constitutional Aberration – THISDAYLIVE

.Says his angry colleagues lack capacity to speak out

.FCT counterpart calls for scrap of portfolio, laments how office limits capacity, talent

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has told President Muhammadu Buhari in plain language that it is a constitutional aberration to appoint Minister of State.

This is just as another Minister of state, Rahmatu Tijani outrightly canvassed for the scrapping of the portfolio by the next administration.

Keyamo, who spoke at the valedictory Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, declared that the concept or designation of “Minister of State” is a constitutional aberration “and is practically not working for many so appointed”

He thanked President Buhari for enriching his Curriculum Vitae, through the appointment, but noted that some other Ministers of State, have been grumbling and not bold to…