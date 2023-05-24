My Govt Invested in Infrastructure for Economic Growth, Prosperity – THISDAYLIVE

•Defends his administration’s high debt profile

•Insists borrowed funds are tied to visible projects

•Inaugurates second Niger Bridge, two others, road project

•Names federal secretariat, Yenagoa, after ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

•South-east governors shower encomiums on president for unveiling bridge

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that making infrastructure development the focus of his administration was a deliberate policy to create wealth and make poverty alleviation easier. Speaking in Abuja yesterday, at the virtual inauguration of three bridges, three secretariats, and one road project undertaken by his administration, Buhari defended the debt profile of his government, saying, “We do not act on infrastructure by accident.

“It has been a deliberate choice for our government as a tool to fight poverty, to create economic growth and employment, and…