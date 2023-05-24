Police Rescue  10 Victims from Kidnappers in Benue – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr Okoro Alawari, who assumed duty recently has disclosed that the command has rescued the Chief Medical Director of Hope Clinic, Makurdi and staff of Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Dr Obadiah Etito, and nine others from a kidnappers’ den at Gaya, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

CP Alawari, who briefed journalists yesterday at the Benue State Police Command headquarters, Makurdi during the parade of different criminal suspects arrested during various operations, said Dr Etito was kidnapped on May 13, 2023 while leaving his Judges Quarters’ residence for his place of work at Apir and the nine others were kidnapped at different locations and times.

However, the victim, Dr Etito, told journalists during an interview that he was not kidnapped in Makurdi contrary to what the police commissioner had said. According to him, he was abducted in Ukum local government on his…