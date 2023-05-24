‘Promoting Ethnic, Religious, Regional Sentiments, Cause of Tension in Last Elections’ – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Niger Delta peace advocate, Chief Sheriff Mulade, has traced the unhealthy tension across the country to those promoting religious, ethnic and regional sentiments in the last general election.

He said their actions ran contrary to majority of Nigerians collective resolve to build a united and peaceful country.

Mulade, who is the national coordinator of Niger Delta-based Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), made the disclosure during a week-long peace advocacy visit to some northern states.

Reiterating that peace is very important in the present day Nigerian situation in a statement issued yesterday, the Rights Activist maintained that there is an urgent need for unity and reconciliation through promotion of peace, equity and justice at all times.

“It is imperative to state that the unity of Nigeria has continued to be threatened by bad elements who whipped up religious, ethnic and regional sentiments…