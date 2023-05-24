RIF Trust Marks Second Anniversary in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading international citizenship and residency by investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, over the weekend celebrated its second anniversary in Nigeria, with a commitment to keep providing Security, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education (S.M.I.L.E) to its clients globally

Speaking at the anniversary event, RIF Trust’s, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher said the firm desires to “continue to expand our business operations and engage with more Nigerians, including in Abuja and Lagos, on what freedom is about and how RIF Trust is committed to S.M.I.L.E. (Security, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education) to our clients globally.”

The event featured a Luxury Networking Experience, Anniversary Ball and Charity Auction and Football Charity Match, which saw prominent and high-profile local and international individuals attend the…