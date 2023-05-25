Abuja, Kano Airports Concession Didn’t Follow Due Process, NLC, Unions Insist – THISDAYLIVE

•Issues caveat emptor to firms

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions in the country’s aviation sector have opposed the recent concession announced by federal government of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja and the Aminu Kano international Airport in Kano.

The NLC and the unions warned the firms involved in the concession deal over the two airports to steer clear from the facilities, insisting that the whole exercise was fraught with illegalities and lacked transparency.

They said the hasty concession deal amounted to setting a bubby trap for the incoming administration as it was bound to fail.

In addition, the unions alleged that purported concession of two airports was handled in a most secretive manner.

They said, “from the selection of the Transaction Adviser, through the pre-qualification and selection of bidders/winners, to the development of the Full Business Case and…