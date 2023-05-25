ActionAid Decries Surge in Insecurity, Tasks Govt to Do More – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

ActionAid Nigeria has expressed worries over the surge in insecurity in the country after the end of the election, insisting that government at all levels must wake up to their primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of her citizenry.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) also insisted that the depth of insecurity in the nation requires deploying dire measures like the use of technology for security surveillance, crime fighting and for track and rescue.

A signed statement yesterday by the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, read: “ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has been following the unfolding killings in Kaduna and Jos and recently in Anambra with keen interest and has deemed it fit to address this, in addition to other emerging insecurity trends across the nation, that have led to displacement of families and communities and economic disruption in affected locations.

“Evidently, in the weeks…