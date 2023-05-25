Advonics Gets AQC Award Days After FEC Approved Railway, Aviation Security Equipment Supply, Installation – THISDAYLIVE

Oluwaseyi Adedotun



A frontline security outfit, Advonics Services Nigeria Limited (ASNL), was recently named the Best World Quality Security & Safety Products & Services Company in Africa for the last Decade, by Africa Quality Congress (AQC), a few days after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approved the supply and installation of security equipment for the nation’s Railway Stations and Airports to the company.

The award was presented to Mr. Emmanuel Egboh, the Managing Director/CEO of ASNL, at the 9th African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA) held at the Civic Center, Lagos.

In selecting Advonics for the Awards, the AQC noted that the company, has maintained its leadership position in the industry, by sticking to its long-sworn commitment of leveraging quality to develop creative solutions in the quality assurance and security field.

Speaking at the event, organised by World Quality Alliance (WQA) and African Quality Institute (AQI), the…