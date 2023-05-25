Buhari Confers GCFR, GCON on Tinubu, Shettima, Hands over Transition Documents to President-elect  – THISDAYLIVE

.Says he’s sure Nigeria is in safe hands

.Whether you run to Daura or Niger Republic, expect knock on your door, Tinubu tells Buhari

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the two highest National Honours on the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, at a ceremony attended and witnessed by dignitaries including members of the diplomatic corps.

The ceremony on Thursday is holding amid very tight security at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja.

The award of the National Honours in the category of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON) to the President-elect and Vice President-elect respectively, as well as the official hand over of Transition of Documents ceremonies is an integral part of events lined up for the inauguration of the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The conferment of the highest national…