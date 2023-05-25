Buhari, Finishing Strong, Seeks Support for APC, Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

•Declares he has difficulty coping with official pressure

•Charges security agencies not to relent in protecting citizens, nation •At valedictory FEC meeting, president thanks ministers for loyalty, support since 2015

•Keenly awaits tending his cattle in Daura

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed eager anticipation for his exit as Nigeria’s president in the next five days, even as he sought support for his party, the APC and the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The President also revealed he is facing tremendous pressure in the last few days of his administration.

Buhari spoke Tuesday night, at the close of the Regimental Dinner organised in his honour by the country’s armed forces at the Nigerian Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja.

The president chaired a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday, and met with staff of the State House, as part of the…