CJN Swears in 39 Additional Election Tribunals Judges – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Thirty-nine newly appointed members of the 2023 election tribunals were on Thursday administered the oath of office.

The additional members, according to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, was occasioned by the avalanche of petitions that arose from the 2023 general election.

The CJN, while congratulating the new members, advised them to give their very best to the country at this point in time.

“I congratulate your Lordships for being found worthy to be appointed as additional members of the 2023 Election Petition Tribunals that have already started sitting over the avalanche of petitions that have begun to stream in, immediately after the general election that took place on February 25 and March 18, 2023 respectively.

“You have just taken an oath that has not only imposed a course of upright morale undertaking on you but equally looped you with destiny. Your participation in these tribunals at…