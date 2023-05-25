Court to Decide Famuagun’s Validity as New Araba of Ado Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The selection and installation of Mr. Fasina Famuagun as the new Araba of Ado Ekiti is being challenged before an Ado Ekiti High Court

In a writ of summons filed to this effect, Chief Famuyibo E. Kayode and Chief Olu Adeniyi Atetedaye are seeking a declaration that Famuagun has not been duly and validly selected and installed as the Araba of Ado Ekiti in accordance with the Constitution of Onifa and Orisas, Ekiti State and age long tradition, practice and procedure.

The plaintiffs, who are herbalists and Ifa priests, averred that there is an Ifa/Herbalist Constitution, Ado Ekiti Branch which governs and guides the members in the selection, appointment and installation of the Araba in Ado Ekiti.

In the 20-point statement of claim, it is averred that presently, Chief Olalere Adankara of Area B Onola Quarters, Ado Ekiti, is the most senior member of the group and that the selection, appointment and installation of Araba is…