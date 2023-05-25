FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s Girolando Crossbreeds Pave Way for Dairy Revolution in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

By Vanessa Obioha

In a remarkable first, FrieslandCampina WAMCO announced the successful crossbreeding and birth of 25 Crossbreed Girolando calves achieved locally across various farms in Oyo, Ogun and Kwara states.

The Girolando calves are the first generation of a new high milk-producing breed in Nigeria, according to a statement made by the company’s Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, Ore Famurewa.

Famurewa explained that the Girolando breed is a composite of ‘Milking Gir’ from Brazil and Holstein Friesian from the Netherlands and has produced tremendous results for many decades in Brazil, leading to its transformation into a world power in dairy production.

“In addition to having a high milk yield, the Girolando breed is heat-tolerant, tick-borne disease resistant and possesses other characteristics ideal for production in tropical countries like Nigeria,” Famurewa said.

The Girolando breed was selected for introduction to Nigeria by…