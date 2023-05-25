I Have Laid Foundation for Free, Fair Election – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was leaving behind the foundation of free and fair election that has produced the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The outgoing president stated this Thursday in Abuja at the launch of the Biography of the mother of Emir of Kano and Emir of Bichi, titled “Maryam Ado Bayero: A Woman of Royal Virtue”.

The book chronicles the life and times of Hajiya Maryam Ado Bayero, Mai Babban Daki, mother of two First Class Emirs of Kano and Bichi, Alhaji Aminu and Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero.

Buhari who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, described late Maryam as an extraordinary mother full of compassion and love for all who came her way.

His words: “Mr President finishing his eight years term in office strong and well, leaving behind many legacies, which include the foundation of free and fair election that has produced the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola…