ICCON Sensitises Rivers Communities on Chemical Safety, Security – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A federal government agency, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria (ICCON), has embarked on a sensitisation programme on chemical safety and security for communities in Rivers State.

Participants at the awareness programme held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday were selected from Ahoada West and Ahoada East Local Government Areas of the state.

During the training by the institute under the Federal Ministry of Health, participants were taught how to handle chemicals without endangering the environment and the people.

The resource persons also explained that some people in the past have hazardously handled the chemicals which have caused serious negative effects on human being.

Speaking at the workshop, the Vice President of ICCON, Mr. Owoo Majek, said chemical accidents have over the years caused serious damage to human and the environment, stressing that preventing such contingency, raising the bar…