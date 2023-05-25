N’Assembly Should Be Independent, Decide Its Leadership, Says Buhari – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he believes in a truly independent National Assembly where members choose their leaders without executive interference.

Buhari stated this on Thursday after he inaugurated the permanent site of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The event had in attendance the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; principal officers of the National Assembly; the Director General of NILDS, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, among other dignitaries.

The president noted that the harmonious working relationship between his administration and the 9th National Assembly had led to the great successes recorded by his government but that he refrained from meddling in their internal affairs.

He said: “The legislature is the cornerstone of any democracy and is vital to ensuring that the…