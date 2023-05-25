Osinbajo Takes Vice President-elect Shettima on Familiarization Tour of State House – THISDAYLIVE

*Tinubu will hit the ground running from May 29, says Shettima

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Four days to the end of the eight-year tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday took Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on familiarization tour of his wing of the State House, Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after the tour, Shettima said: “At the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me. Yes, cross fertilization of ideas.”

Asked how soon Nigerians should expect the impact of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidency, the former two-term governor of Borno state said: “I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one. He does not have the luxury of time. And I will be the Vice…