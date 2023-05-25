Otti Renovates Inauguration Venues to Save Public Funds – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

In order to save costs, the Abia State Governor-elect, Mr. Alex Otti, has funded the renovation of the public facilities where his inauguration ceremonies would take place on May 29.

The Coordinator of the Inauguration Committee, Hon Iheanacho Obioma, disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Umuahia on the preparations for the inauguration ceremonies.

He said: “Extensive renovations have been carried out at the Umuahia Township Stadium and the International Conference Centre where the two segments of the ceremony-inauguration and luncheon-would hold respectively.

“What is being done by Otti with his personal money is what the outgoing government should have done,” he said, adding that there was deliberate intention not to involve the government in the renovation of the facilities.

According to him, asking the government to renovate the venues for the inauguration would be an opportunity for officials…