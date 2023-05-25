Propel Sports Africa Set to Change the Face of Nigerian League – THISDAYLIVE

*As GTI, IMC sign $5m live streaming broadcast deal

Kunle Adewale

In its quest to give Nigerian fans the kind of football league they have been craving for, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) in partnership with GTI have signed a live streaming deal with Propel Sports Africa to boost the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The deal which was signed on Tuesday at the corporate headquarters of GTI on Lagos Island, is expected to be powered by strategic partners to the NPFL, the GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited and Propel Sports Africa(PSA).

The live streaming is expected to commence via a dedicated Over The Top (OTT) platform- NPFL Live when the new season kicks off in August.

Speaking at the unveiling of the partnership, Propel Sports’ Basil Kabbani, said PSA and GTI will commence the live streaming of the games on a dedicated OTT platform, known as NPFL Live, to be viewed on mobile device and laptops.

He said that the…