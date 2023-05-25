State Government Urged to Unlock Digital Economy with Startup Act – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

The ONE Campaign, in collaboration with the Nigeria Startup Act Secretariat, has called on various state governments to embrace the Nigeria Startup Act and harness its provisions to unlock the vast potential of the digital economy.

The call follows the completion of the first phase of the Startup Act State Adoption campaign in six states – Kwara, Osun, Ondo, Kano, Plateau, and Oyo.

The Nigeria Startup Act provides a comprehensive roadmap to establish supportive policies, regulations and programs that can create a flourishing ecosystem that fosters innovation, attracts investments, and generates much-needed employment opportunities for the country’s vast population of unemployed youth.

Nigeria Country Director at ONE Campaign, Stanley Achonu, said: “Nigeria is facing an alarming unemployment rate, and the dire need for job creation is evident, particularly for the teeming young population. Unlocking the immense potential of the…