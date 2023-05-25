Tinubu Will Get Seamless Handover Ceremony, Aso Rock Emptied Already – THISDAYLIVE

•Says president-elect, deputy have 60% of total invitees’ list

•PDP challenges FG over alleged plan to declare public holiday on Friday against Supreme Court ruling

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The presidency, yesterday, said a ‘perfect’ arrangement had been put in place to ensure a seamless handover ceremony for the incoming Bola Tinubu’s administration, assuring that the embarrassing moments that allegedly trailed the Goodluck Jonathan government on the day he exited office would not happen.

Speaking on the state-run Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr Shehu Garba, said Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima, had 60 per cent of the total invited guests.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari to speak out on reports in the public space of alleged moves to declare…