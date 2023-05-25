UK Boosts Efficiency Rice Production in Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has assisted in the introduction to Nigeria Systems of Rice Intensification (SRI), a climate smart agricultural practice that would lead to efficiency rice production

The introduced system can lead to reduction of input costs by 50 per cent, with less use of water, doubling yields for farmers and reducing GHG emissions.

A statement yesterday by the Senior Press & Public Affairs Officer and Communications Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, Ndidiamaka Eze, read: “Since 2021, the UK Government’s LINKS programme implemented by Tetra Tech International Development has been piloting a couple of climate smart farming initiatives; helping farmers to increase yields and become more resilient in the face of climate change while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.”

Eze said at a climate smart agriculture results and lesson sharing event which held…