Wike Unveils Teaching Hospital – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has donated the sum of N500 million to PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), Port Harcourt as an encouragement to continue to promote quality tertiary medical education in Rivers state.

The Rivers State governor made the donation yesterday, in his remarks while inaugurating the 250 beds PAMO Teaching Hospital in Iriebe, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Wike who commended the former state governor and founder of PAMO Educational Foundation, Dr Peter Odili for his wealthy investment and development in the state, especially in health sector, said the institution is the first private university established in Rivers State

The governor, who said since its inception the management of the school has proven to be worthwhile therefore, not misplaced, stressed that Rivers indigenes who have benefited from the state’s scholarship will have to work for the state for a number of…