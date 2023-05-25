Yahaya Bello, Critics and the Limit of Incoherent Falsehood  – THISDAYLIVE

By Abu Michael

Governor Yahaya Bello might not have been a household name in Kogi politics before he ventured into its murky waters. He was not the most preferred in the 2015 governorship election either. But I have witnessed enough to say that destiny has brought him on board to unleash his governance wizardry unknown to the people of the state.

Despite the initial hullabaloo and fierce criticisms by many, he surmounted the challenges with every passing day. Like every great leader, he learnt the ropes very quickly.

Some of us were very sceptical about the capacity of his New Direction team, especially with the controversy that ushered in his tenure. Now, looking back, and as the end of his second tenure approaches, it is very safe to say that the inclusion of goal-getting, young energetic men and women into the administration, in addition to Governor Bello’s focus on performance rather than noise, has helped to put Kogi State, shoulder to shoulder,…