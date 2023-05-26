39 Lagos Lawmakers-elect Back Obasa’s Reelection as Speaker, Says Hon. Adewale – THISDAYLIVE

Chairman of the Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, Hon. Adewale Temitope, has said that 39 of the 40 lawmakers-elect are solidly behind Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to be elected as the 10th Assembly Speaker.

He disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists on Thursday in Lagos.

Adewale said the collective endorsement of Obasa followed a resolution reached by lawmakers-elect to have the Speaker continue with “the good works he started in 2015 and sustained in the 9th Assembly.”

Hon. Adewale, during the session with journalists said that Lagos state was fortunate to have Obasa, adding that the latter had succeeded in changing the face of legislative practice in Nigeria.

“We now have a Lagos Assembly that other states visit to learn from. We have bills that have been studied by the National Assembly. We have laws that have shaped our State in favour of the people.

“Through his leadership style, lawmakers are now, more…