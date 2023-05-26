A’Court Dismisses Former Presidential Candidate’s Suit against Tinubu’s Inauguration – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja on Thursday dismissed the appeal by a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru, for being incompetent and lacking in merit.

The court in a unanimous judgment also ordered the appellant to pay a total of N40 million cost to the four respondents in the appeal.

According to the justices, Owuru’s suit seeking to stop the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, was frivolous, vexatious and a waste of the court’s time.

The respondents which President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu respectively are to be paid N10 million each as cost of litigation.

Justice Jamil Tukur who read the lead judgment of the three man panel of the court held that the grievances of Owuru against the 2019 presidential election was not only strange but uncalled for because the grievances had been…