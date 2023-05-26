Bello Inaugurates  FCT Joint Revenue Committee – THISDAYLIVE

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has inaugurated the Joint Revenue Committee (JRC) and has also expressed confidence in the Acting Chairman FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullahi and his team to live up to their responsibility.

The minister charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by designing strategies to optimise revenue in the territory.

He said the establishment of JRC came with a clear mandate to harmonize all sources of revenue with a view to blocking leakages and addressing multiple taxation. He said with the inauguration FCT would succeed and witness exciting times in terms of revenue generation.

“I am glad that the area council chairmen key into this project, there must be collaboration with chairmen on this course for success to be recorded. This is for the betterment of all major stakeholders, it is better to get 10 per cent from a big pool than to get 100 per cent from a small pool,” Bello…