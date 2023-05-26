Buhari Hands Over Transition Documents to Tinubu, Bestows on Him GCFR, Shettima GCON – THISDAYLIVE

*Says he ran good race, finished his course as president

*Charges president-elect, incoming VP to lead with wisdom, courage, compassion

*Reiterates former Lagos governor has experience, capacity to lead country

*Tinubu to Buhari: Wherever you are, be it Daura or Niger Republic, expect knocks on your doors

*Says he’s aware of the enormous responsibilities ahead of him

*Vows not to disappoint

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, conferred the two highest National Honours of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, respectively, at a colourful ceremony in Abuja. Buhari said he ran a good race in the last eight years and finished well as Nigeria’s president.

Speaking at the conference centre of the State House, Abuja, after the investiture of Tinubu and Shettima, the president…