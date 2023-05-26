Edo Deputy Governor to Flag off Okpekpe Race on Saturday – THISDAYLIVE

*Dan Oil partners organisers for a world-class event this weekend

The sports loving Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will flag off the ninth Okpekpe 10km International Road Race on Saturday in Okpekpe.

Dare Esan, the Media and Activation Director for the historic, first 10km road race in Nigeria hinted yesterday that Shaibu will play a dual role at the race. “His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, will perform the traditional flag off for the race. He will also participate in the celebrity race,” said Esan.

Shaibu was presented with his running bib on Wednesday at an impressive ceremony in Benin after he registered online for the race. “The deputy governor filled his form via the online platform like all other runners because he…