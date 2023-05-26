Nasarawa, Bauchi Dissolve Cabinets – THISDAYLIVE

The Nasarawa State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council (SEC) and consequently sacked all political appointees.

Similarly, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, yesterday, dissolved members of his cabinet which included commissioners and special advisers

Sule dissolved the SEC when he presided over the valedictory session of the expanded state EXCO meeting in the Government House, Lafia.

He, however, thanked the appointees for contributing immensely to his administration’s blueprint to developing the state in the past four years, even as he wished them well in their future engagements.

Speaking further at the valedictory session with members of the SEC, the governor announced plans to establish the Nasarawa State owned anti-corruption bureau to fight corruption within the state.

This was even as he stated that there would soon be an appointment of a substantive director general for the…