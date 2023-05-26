New Report Puts Percentage of Professionals Willing to Leave Nigeria at 52% – THISDAYLIVE

Raheem Akingbolu

A new survey, carried out by Phillips Consulting, has indicated that over half (52%) of Nigerian professionals are considering leaving their current jobs and moving abroad within a year.

The Talent Management Report, “A New World Order: Shifting Paradigms in Addressing the Brain Drain,” was presented during the quarterly meetup of the Nigerian Human Resources Directors Network in Lagos.

The survey indicated that Finance & Insurance, Professional Services, Education, Healthcare, and IT would be the hardest-hit professions, stated that nearly 50 per cent of employees working in these fields were considering leaving the country.

According to the report, Nigerian businesses face numerous challenges in the post-pandemic world, such as market uncertainty, inflation, digitisation acceleration, changes in consumer behaviour, increased operational expenses, and complexity.

However, it indicated that employee retention and brain drain…